United Way Monterey County has received several generous bequests in recent years and has designated $2.5M to acquire the property. It is now vital that we raise an additional $1.5M to complete the acquisition and provide for additional operating funds to cover expenses and reserves.

Your gift toward this revenue-producing project will benefit all of Monterey County. It will provide financial stability to United Way and affiliated partners with the ultimate goal of achieving our collective mission: engage the community and focus resources to improve lives in Monterey County.

We all want Monterey County to be a place where children succeed, families are economically self-sufficient, and each of us can lead healthy, productive lives. Please join us in Building for the Future, bringing partners together to serve our community.