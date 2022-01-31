We are excited to share this unique opportunity with you. For nearly 100 years, United Way has been serving our community, improving lives by coordinating and generating resources and services. Creating a Community Impact Center is another example of bringing value to the people of Monterey County, and a foundation for our future. Our journey started in 2018, inspired by generous legacy gifts. Thoughtful research and leadership from our Board since then has identified another way to magnify the impact that each of us has when we come together to LIVE UNITED.
United Way Monterey County is Building for the Future with the acquisition and transformation of the Community Impact Center, located in the heart of Salinas.
We will be consolidating our offices into one location, creating a permanent center for community benefit. We will lower our operating costs and have more opportunities to continue to meet the County’s needs efficiently. The Community Impact Center will bring our partners together to address emerging needs, leverage resources, and create innovative solutions to serve our community.
JOIN US
United Way Monterey County has received several generous bequests in recent years and has designated $2.5M to acquire the property. It is now vital that we raise an additional $1.5M to complete the acquisition and provide for additional operating funds to cover expenses and reserves.
Your gift toward this revenue-producing project will benefit all of Monterey County. It will provide financial stability to United Way and affiliated partners with the ultimate goal of achieving our collective mission: engage the community and focus resources to improve lives in Monterey County.
We all want Monterey County to be a place where children succeed, families are economically self-sufficient, and each of us can lead healthy, productive lives. Please join us in Building for the Future, bringing partners together to serve our community.
Donors
Individual Donors
|
|
Corporate Donors
|
|
Download Our Campaign Packet
Download our informational brochure to learn more about our Capital Campaign and how we plan to create a centralized location for collaboration and innovation to flourish all over Monterey County.